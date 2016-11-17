Falklands : Queen's Certificate and Badge of Honour for Roger Lorton Submitted by Falkland Islands News Network 17.11.2016 Queen's Certificate and Badge of Honour for Roger Lorton By J Brock Roger Lorton was presented with his Queen's Certificate and Badge of Honour by Her Majesty's Ambassador to Thailand today. A pic is attached of Roger & his wife with the Ambassador, Brian Davidson.

