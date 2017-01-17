Premier Oil sees 2016 revenue slip 10...

Premier Oil sees 2016 revenue slip 10 pct despite record production

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Reuters

Jan 12 North Sea-focused oil producer Premier Oil said full-year revenue slipped 10 percent year-on-year in preliminary results, despite production levels hitting an improved target. The company, whose operations stretch from the Falkland Islands to Indonesia, said 2016 revenue is expected to have fallen to around $980 million, down from $1.1 billon the previous year.

Chicago, IL

