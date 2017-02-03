New managing director appointed at He...

New managing director appointed at Hebburn ship repair group A&P

Monday Jan 30

David McGinley joins the Hebburn-based company after 13 years working at senior levels for Babcock International Group's marine and technology division. Mr McGinley's career began with more than 20 years' service in the Royal Navy, which included tours of the Falkland Islands and the Gulf, as well as four years at Turner Diesel developing power generation contracts in Columbia, Malaysia and Africa and overseeing a new build 26 MW power plant in New Delhi.

