Fears more firms could go bust before oil industry can recover

14 hrs ago

A SHARP increase in the number of oil and gas firms going bust could be just the start as low per-barrel prices push more companies to the wall, according to experts. A total of 16 UK oil and gas businesses became insolvent last year, according to accountancy firm Moore Stephens, which described the figures as an all-time high.

