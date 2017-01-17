CIA's secret plan to give the Falklan...

CIA's secret plan to give the Falklands to Argentina

Top secret papers reveal that security bosses prepared to offer islanders the choice of relocating to Scotland or to stay and become Argentinian citizens The population of the Falklands Islands could have been relocated to Scotland under a secret CIA plan, it has been revealed. Early indications by the CIA pointed to Britain 'underestimating' the Argentinian military in a war which was fought 8,000 miles away from London.

