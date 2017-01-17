Argentina: Uproar as new year message omits disputed Falklands
A new year's message by Argentina's social development ministry has caused uproar after it excluded the disputed Falkland Islands from the country's map. President Mauricio Macri, who took office in December 2015, promised a "new kind of relationship" with the UK, a step seen as aimed at boosting Argentina's flagging economy.
