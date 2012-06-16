Veterans relive thier time experience...

Veterans relive thier time experience with HMS Illustrious

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Portsmouth Today

Scores of sailors joined hundreds of other well-wishers along the harbour wall in Portsmouth to bid farewell to the aircraft carrier as she headed to Turkey to be scrapped. Pete McFadden, 61, of Gosport, was a leading seaman on Lusty and was one of the first to join the ship when she was hastily commissioned in 1982 to join the effort to retake the Falkland Islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portsmouth Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Sep '16 Tony 627
News Putin Signs Anti-UK Military Pact With Argentin... (Apr '15) Apr '15 more 1
News Russia has 'more right' to Crimea than UK to Fa... (Mar '15) Apr '15 FASCIST Ukraine 21
ArgentinaÂ’s lies at the United Nations (Apr '11) Feb '15 pablo 33,701
Falklands war (Jan '15) Feb '15 BritBob 12
Argentina's Illegitimate Sovereignty Claims (Feb '15) Feb '15 BritBob 6
Falklands Islands Forum, sitio con mala reputaciÃ³n (Jan '15) Feb '15 cruzada libertadora 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,611

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC