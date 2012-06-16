Veterans relive thier time experience with HMS Illustrious
Scores of sailors joined hundreds of other well-wishers along the harbour wall in Portsmouth to bid farewell to the aircraft carrier as she headed to Turkey to be scrapped. Pete McFadden, 61, of Gosport, was a leading seaman on Lusty and was one of the first to join the ship when she was hastily commissioned in 1982 to join the effort to retake the Falkland Islands.
