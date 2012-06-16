UK scientist swaps seals and penguins in sub-Antarctic for Christmas at home

After spending last Christmas with seals and penguins in the sub-Antarctic, a British scientist is on his way home to swap seabirds for turkey. Jamie Coleman, a higher predator biologist with the British Antarctic Survey from Islip, Oxfordshire, said he was first inspired to go to the island of South Georgia in the Atlantic Ocean when he watched Sir David Attenborough on the BBC's Frozen Planet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.