Secondary School Physical Education TeacherFalkland IslandsOur well...

Our well established Secondary School is seeking to recruit an enthusiastic, creative and experienced PE Teacher to start in September 2017.  The successful candidate will join a dedicated and dynamic team.  Applicants for the posts will have up-to-date knowledge and experience of PE  within Key Stage 3 and 4.  The successful candidate appointed to the PE teaching position will work in our 160 student school, situated in the capital Stanley and will benefit from a well-resourced PE facility that includes a 25M swimming pool, sports hall, cardio and weights rooms and spacious outdoor playing fields.

