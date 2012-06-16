Primary Travelling TeacherFalkland IslandsOur well established...

Our well established Primary School is seeking to recruit an enthusiastic, creative and experienced Primary Travelling Teacher to start September 2017. The successful candidate will join a dedicated and dynamic team. Applicants for the posts will have up-to-date knowledge and experience across the primary range, and particularly within Foundation Stage and Key Stage 1. The successful candidate appointed to Travelling Teacher position will travel to different locations in the Falkland Islands, living with families and teaching pupils in their homes.

