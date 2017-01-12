Nations agree to identify bodies on F...

Nations agree to identify bodies on Falklands

Tuesday Dec 20

Argentina and Britain agreed on a framework to identify the bodies of dozens of unknown Argentine soldiers buried on the disputed Falkland Islands, Argentina's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The two countries, which went to war over the islands in 1982 and have had strained relations for decades, also agreed to try to increase the number of flights to the remote islands.

