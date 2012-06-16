File photo dated 16/06/12 of the Libe...

File photo dated 16/06/12 of the Liberation monument in Stanley, Falkland Islands

Thursday Dec 8

Britain is "more than sufficiently prepared" for any repeat of a Falklands invasion by the Argentinians, peers have been told. Tory former Cabinet minister Lord Tebbit, who served in Margaret Thatcher's government at the time of the Falklands War in 1982, raised concerns about warship capacity at question time.

Chicago, IL

