Falklands squid catch dives from 350,...

Falklands squid catch dives from 350,000t to 2,000t, Argentina

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: South Atlantic Remote Territories Media Association

Falklands : Falklands squid catch dives from 350,000t to 2,000t, Argentina Submitted by Falkland Islands News Network 00.00.0000 Juan Redini, president of the chamber of jiggers of Argentina, presented some shocking figures on squid catches in his country and also the Falkland Islands, during the cephalopod conference on the Monday before Conxemar. Falklands squid catch dives from 350,000t to 2,000t, Argentina at 20-year low October 3, 2016, 3:05 pm Tom Seaman VIGO, Spain -- Juan Redini, president of the chamber of jiggers of Argentina, presented some shocking figures on squid catches in his country and also the Falkland Islands, during the cephalopod conference on the Monday before Conxemar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Atlantic Remote Territories Media Association.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Sep '16 Tony 627
News Putin Signs Anti-UK Military Pact With Argentin... (Apr '15) Apr '15 more 1
News Russia has 'more right' to Crimea than UK to Fa... (Mar '15) Apr '15 FASCIST Ukraine 21
ArgentinaÂ’s lies at the United Nations (Apr '11) Feb '15 pablo 33,701
Falklands war (Jan '15) Feb '15 BritBob 12
Argentina's Illegitimate Sovereignty Claims (Feb '15) Feb '15 BritBob 6
Falklands Islands Forum, sitio con mala reputaciÃ³n (Jan '15) Feb '15 cruzada libertadora 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,143 • Total comments across all topics: 277,530,809

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC