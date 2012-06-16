.com | Delays drag on as St Helena opens tenders for commercial flights again
The St Helena Government has reopened the process to procure to secure an air service provider or providers to the Island in the South Atlantic Ocean. In March last year, the Island announced that final negotiations were underway for Comair to fly once a week from Johannesburg to a new airport due to open in 2016.
