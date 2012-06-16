Chichester College cabinet makers named winners
The two cabinet makers won gold and silver in a skills show at a national competition. 18 year old Chris Clarke from the Falkland Islands, and 18 year old Tom Pennicott, from Bosham, took the top places in the cabinet making category of the competition, which was held at the recent Skills Show at the NEC Birmingham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chichester Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Tony
|627
|Putin Signs Anti-UK Military Pact With Argentin... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|more
|1
|Russia has 'more right' to Crimea than UK to Fa... (Mar '15)
|Apr '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|21
|ArgentinaÂ’s lies at the United Nations (Apr '11)
|Feb '15
|pablo
|33,701
|Falklands war (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|BritBob
|12
|Argentina's Illegitimate Sovereignty Claims (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|BritBob
|6
|Falklands Islands Forum, sitio con mala reputaciÃ³n (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|cruzada libertadora
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC