Chichester College cabinet makers named winners

Friday Dec 2 Read more: Chichester Today

The two cabinet makers won gold and silver in a skills show at a national competition. 18 year old Chris Clarke from the Falkland Islands, and 18 year old Tom Pennicott, from Bosham, took the top places in the cabinet making category of the competition, which was held at the recent Skills Show at the NEC Birmingham.

