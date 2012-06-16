Donald Trump will NEVER let Argentine...

Donald Trump will NEVER let Argentinetake the Falkland Islands, veteran says

ARGENTINA will NEVER be able to reassert its sovereignty claims over the Falkland Islands under the watchful eye of Donald Trump who will back Britain, a leading academic has claimed. The UK is set to gain some very major assurances from the new President-elect, who will stand against sabre-rattling Argentinian officials in their desperate attempt to wrestle back control of the remote British Overseas Territory.

