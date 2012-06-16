American scientists discover the first Antarctic ground beetle
Fossilised forewings from two individuals, discovered on the Beardmore Glacier, revealed the first ground beetle known from the southernmost continent. It is also the second beetle for the Antarctic insect fauna with living descendants.
