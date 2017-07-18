UN envoy for Macedonia seeks to resta...

UN envoy for Macedonia seeks to restart stalled talks

The United Nations' special envoy for Macedonia says he is "encouraged" by the stance of the country's new government toward resolving its long-running dispute with Greece over Macedonia's name. Matthew Nimetz met in Skopje with Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov Monday in a bid to restart talks stalled for three years, and said he detected a "positive atmosphere."

