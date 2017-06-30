Trump and EU offer starkly different ...

Trump and EU offer starkly different trade visions at G20

11 hrs ago Read more: CTV

Competing visions of world trade are set to collide at the Group of 20 summit of world leaders in Hamburg, Germany, this week. U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" approach faces off against the European Union and its support for free trade, with the Europeans touting a new, far-reaching pact it is completing with Japan.

Chicago, IL

