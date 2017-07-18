Trudeau: Trump, Brexit mean new chanc...

Trudeau: Trump, Brexit mean new chances for Canada, Ireland

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, views the Famine Memorial statues in Dublin, after meeting with Irish Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, Tuesday July 4, 2017. The Canadian PM has several other engagements in Dublin including a meeting with President Michael D. Higgins, and a state dinner hosted by the Taoiseach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr... 8 hr He Named Me Black... 8
News US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio... Mon Jim-ca 9
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... Mon P0D has returned 65
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... Sun Robert 50
News Ministers braced for possible Donald Trump visi... Jul 2 totallydisgusted 1
News The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon... Jun 29 Xstain Mullah Decree 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,712 • Total comments across all topics: 282,243,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC