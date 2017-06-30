Transcript: Trump address Thursday in Poland
Thank you very much. That's so nice. The United States has many great diplomats, but there is truly no better ambassador for our country than our beautiful first lady, Melania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grins and handshakes as Trump encounters Putin ...
|2 min
|CodeTalker
|1
|In Warsaw, Trump says Russia, 'others' meddled ...
|12 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr...
|18 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|23
|Hamburg braces for major pre-G20 protest as lea...
|20 hr
|usa to germany ...
|1
|The Best Dish at Any Greek Diner Is the Spinach...
|Thu
|La Femme Accident
|1
|US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio...
|Jul 3
|Jim-ca
|9
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|Jul 3
|P0D has returned
|65
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC