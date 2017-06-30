The Twelfth: your venue by venue guide to this year's parades

The Twelfth, commemorating the Battle of the Boyne triumph in 1690, will be celebrated at 19 different locations across Northern Ireland on Wednesday, with the Co Donegal parade scheduled for the coastal resort of Rossnowlagh tomorrow. An estimated 50,000 lodge brethren and members of 800 bands will provide a highly colourful spectacle for the scores of thousands of spectators who will gather at the various locations.

