The Twelfth: your venue by venue guid...

The Twelfth: your venue by venue guide to this year's parades

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Banbridge Today

The Twelfth, commemorating the Battle of the Boyne triumph in 1690, will be celebrated at 19 different locations across Northern Ireland on Wednesday, with the Co Donegal parade scheduled for the coastal resort of Rossnowlagh tomorrow. An estimated 50,000 lodge brethren and members of 800 bands will provide a highly colourful spectacle for the scores of thousands of spectators who will gather at the various locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Banbridge Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Warsaw, Trump says Russia, 'others' meddled ... 9 hr Cordwainer Trout 7
News U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr... 15 hr fingers mcgurke 23
News Hamburg braces for major pre-G20 protest as lea... 17 hr usa to germany ... 1
News The Best Dish at Any Greek Diner Is the Spinach... Thu La Femme Accident 1
News US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio... Jul 3 Jim-ca 9
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... Jul 3 P0D has returned 65
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... Jul 2 Robert 50
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Sudan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,747 • Total comments across all topics: 282,299,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC