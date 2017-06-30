The Latest: Thousands line roads, riv...

The Latest: Thousands line roads, riverbanks to honor Kohl

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Widow Maike Kohl-Richter, Kai Diekmann, former BILD editor-in-chief and photographer Daniel Biskup, from left, arrive for the pontifical requiem for the late former German chancellor Helmut Kohl at the cathedral in Speyer, Germany, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Kohl died on 16 June 2017 in the age of 87. The widow of late German chancellor Helmut Kohl, Maike Kohl-Richter, attends a pontifical requiem for the deceased former German chancellor at the cathedral in Speyer, Germany, Saturday, July 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 2 hr ROG 62
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... 11 hr Russel K 29
News The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage Fri Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon... Thu Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 29 Retribution 10
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 28 Abandoned mistress 243
News Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o... Jun 27 Rose_NoHo 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,469 • Total comments across all topics: 282,177,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC