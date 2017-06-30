The Latest: Thousands line roads, riverbanks to honor Kohl
Widow Maike Kohl-Richter, Kai Diekmann, former BILD editor-in-chief and photographer Daniel Biskup, from left, arrive for the pontifical requiem for the late former German chancellor Helmut Kohl at the cathedral in Speyer, Germany, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Kohl died on 16 June 2017 in the age of 87. The widow of late German chancellor Helmut Kohl, Maike Kohl-Richter, attends a pontifical requiem for the deceased former German chancellor at the cathedral in Speyer, Germany, Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|2 hr
|ROG
|62
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|11 hr
|Russel K
|29
|The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 29
|Retribution
|10
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 28
|Abandoned mistress
|243
|Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o...
|Jun 27
|Rose_NoHo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC