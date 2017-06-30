Terror, trade, climate to be discusse...

Terror, trade, climate to be discussed as G20 summit in Germany gets underway

The Group of 20 leaders' summit is getting underway Friday in the German port city of Hamburg in the wake of clashes between police and protesters, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda. The host, German Chancellor Angela Merkel , says she hopes to find "compromises and answers" on a range of issues at the two-day meeting of leading industrial and developing nations.

