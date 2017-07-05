Russia's Putin, North Korea to challenge Trump overseas
President Donald Trump opens his two-nation European visit with what he expects to be a short but warm stop in Poland before he encounters what could be a frostier reception and thornier issues at an international summit in Germany. Trump's sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile threaten to put Trump's skills as a negotiator to the test.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Best Dish at Any Greek Diner Is the Spinach...
|3 hr
|La Femme Accident
|1
|U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr...
|9 hr
|tomin cali
|16
|US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio...
|Jul 3
|Jim-ca
|9
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|Jul 3
|P0D has returned
|65
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|Jul 2
|Robert
|50
|Ministers braced for possible Donald Trump visi...
|Jul 2
|totallydisgusted
|1
|The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC