Rita Ora 'is looking to buy a property in New York'
The 26-year-old star is currently preparing for the release of her long-awaited second studio album, but she is also exploring the possibility of buying a home in America, where she spends an increasing amount of her time. A source close to Rita told The Sun newspaper: "She is in America a lot and now feels like the right time to buy in the Big Apple."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr...
|2 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|15
|US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio...
|Mon
|Jim-ca
|9
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|Mon
|P0D has returned
|65
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|Sun
|Robert
|50
|Ministers braced for possible Donald Trump visi...
|Jul 2
|totallydisgusted
|1
|The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon...
|Jun 29
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC