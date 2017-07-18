REMEMBER: The Srebrenica Genocide Mem...

REMEMBER: The Srebrenica Genocide Memorial in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Worcester News

PEOPLE of different faiths across Bromsgrove will come together on Sunday to challenge intolerance on the anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre. Charity Remembering Srebrenica will be hosting the event at St John's the Baptist Church on July 9, to mark 22 years since the genocide of 8,000 Muslims in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 8 hr Rose_NoHo 64
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... 12 hr Robert 50
News Ministers braced for possible Donald Trump visi... 15 hr totallydisgusted 1
News The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon... Jun 29 Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 29 Retribution 10
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 28 Abandoned mistress 243
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,917 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC