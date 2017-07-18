REMEMBER: The Srebrenica Genocide Memorial in Bosnia and Herzegovina
PEOPLE of different faiths across Bromsgrove will come together on Sunday to challenge intolerance on the anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre. Charity Remembering Srebrenica will be hosting the event at St John's the Baptist Church on July 9, to mark 22 years since the genocide of 8,000 Muslims in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
