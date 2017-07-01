Polish leader says other nations envy...

Polish leader says other nations envy Trump visit to Warsaw

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

Poland's leading politician says other European nations are envious that U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to visit Warsaw before a summit in Germany with other world leaders. Ruling Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski singled out Britain as being resentful over Trump's trip next week, alleging U.K. officials were "attacking" Warsaw for arranging the visit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 3 hr oxbow 61
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... 5 hr Russel K 29
News The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage Fri Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon... Thu Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 29 Retribution 10
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 28 Abandoned mistress 243
News Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o... Jun 27 Rose_NoHo 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,759 • Total comments across all topics: 282,171,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC