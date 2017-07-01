Polish leader says other nations envy Trump visit to Warsaw
Poland's leading politician says other European nations are envious that U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to visit Warsaw before a summit in Germany with other world leaders. Ruling Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski singled out Britain as being resentful over Trump's trip next week, alleging U.K. officials were "attacking" Warsaw for arranging the visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|3 hr
|oxbow
|61
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|5 hr
|Russel K
|29
|The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 29
|Retribution
|10
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 28
|Abandoned mistress
|243
|Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o...
|Jun 27
|Rose_NoHo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC