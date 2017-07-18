Poland's 1926 celebration of American independence is online
An image made available Monday July 3, 2017, from the Library of Congress shows a page bearing signatures of members of Poland's military, from the 1926 Polish Declarations of Admiration and Friendship for the United States, signed by 5.5 million Poles, nearly one-sixth of the population of the time, over an eight month period and then presented at the White House to U.S. President Calvin Coolidge in 1926, to mark the 150th anniversary of America's Declaration of Independence. The extraordinary documents have now been digitized and made accessible by the Library of Congress in Washington, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday and as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to visit Warsaw on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr...
|3 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio...
|6 hr
|Jim-ca
|9
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|8 hr
|P0D has returned
|65
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|Sun
|Robert
|50
|Ministers braced for possible Donald Trump visi...
|Sun
|totallydisgusted
|1
|The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon...
|Jun 29
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC