Poland's 1926 celebration of American independence is online

An image made available Monday July 3, 2017, from the Library of Congress shows a page bearing signatures of members of Poland's military, from the 1926 Polish Declarations of Admiration and Friendship for the United States, signed by 5.5 million Poles, nearly one-sixth of the population of the time, over an eight month period and then presented at the White House to U.S. President Calvin Coolidge in 1926, to mark the 150th anniversary of America's Declaration of Independence. The extraordinary documents have now been digitized and made accessible by the Library of Congress in Washington, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday and as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to visit Warsaw on Thursday.

