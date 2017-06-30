Pep Clotet appointed new Oxford United manager
Pep Clotet, with former Leeds United boss Garry Monk, is the new Oxford United manager Picture: Bruce Rollinson/Johnston Press The 40-year-old Spaniard was unveiled this morning as the unanimous choice of the U's board following what they describe as a thorough recruitment and interview process. Clotet, whose last job was assistant manager at Leeds United, will work alongside the existing first-team coaching staff led by Derek Fazackerley.
