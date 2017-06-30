Merkel hopes for G-20 win-win solutions; protests expected
U.S. President Donald Trump and other leaders of the Group of 20 top industrial and developing countries arrived Thursday in Hamburg as police in Germany's second-biggest city braced themselves for a major protest by anti-globalization activists. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she hoped the G-20 leaders meeting Friday and Saturday would be able to find "compromises and answers" on a wide range of issues.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Warsaw, Trump says Russia, 'others' meddled ...
|5 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr...
|11 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|23
|Hamburg braces for major pre-G20 protest as lea...
|13 hr
|usa to germany ...
|1
|The Best Dish at Any Greek Diner Is the Spinach...
|Thu
|La Femme Accident
|1
|US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio...
|Jul 3
|Jim-ca
|9
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|Jul 3
|P0D has returned
|65
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|Jul 2
|Robert
|50
