Merkel hopes for G-20 win-win solutio...

Merkel hopes for G-20 win-win solutions; protests expected

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

U.S. President Donald Trump and other leaders of the Group of 20 top industrial and developing countries arrived Thursday in Hamburg as police in Germany's second-biggest city braced themselves for a major protest by anti-globalization activists. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she hoped the G-20 leaders meeting Friday and Saturday would be able to find "compromises and answers" on a wide range of issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Warsaw, Trump says Russia, 'others' meddled ... 5 hr Cordwainer Trout 7
News U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr... 11 hr fingers mcgurke 23
News Hamburg braces for major pre-G20 protest as lea... 13 hr usa to germany ... 1
News The Best Dish at Any Greek Diner Is the Spinach... Thu La Femme Accident 1
News US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio... Jul 3 Jim-ca 9
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... Jul 3 P0D has returned 65
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... Jul 2 Robert 50
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,847 • Total comments across all topics: 282,295,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC