May to tell Trump climate change deal...

May to tell Trump climate change deal should not be renegotiated

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hillingdon Times

Theresa May will tell Donald Trump an international agreement on tackling climate change should not be renegotiated when they meet for one-to-one talks as world leaders gather in Germany for the G20. The Prime Minister has previously expressed her "disappointment" at the US president's decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement, and last week joined other European leaders in voicing their continued support for the accord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Warsaw, Trump says Russia, 'others' meddled ... 1 hr Retribution 4
News U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr... 3 hr Trump is a joke 21
News The Best Dish at Any Greek Diner Is the Spinach... 11 hr La Femme Accident 1
News US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio... Jul 3 Jim-ca 9
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... Jul 3 P0D has returned 65
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... Jul 2 Robert 50
News Ministers braced for possible Donald Trump visi... Jul 2 totallydisgusted 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,261 • Total comments across all topics: 282,281,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC