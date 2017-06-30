May to tell Trump climate change deal should not be renegotiated

Theresa May will tell Donald Trump an international agreement on tackling climate change should not be renegotiated when they meet for one-to-one talks as world leaders gather in Germany for the G20. The Prime Minister has previously expressed her "disappointment" at the US president's decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement, and last week joined other European leaders in voicing their continued support for the accord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.