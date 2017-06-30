Jean-Claude Juncker tells near-empty ...

Jean-Claude Juncker tells near-empty EU parliament: 'You are ridiculous'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker called European lawmakers "ridiculous" on Tuesday for failing to turn up to an address by Malta's prime minister, saying they should show more respect for smaller members of the bloc. EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker called European lawmakers "ridiculous" on Tuesday for failing to turn up to an address by Malta's prime minister, saying they should show more respect for smaller members of the bloc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr... 3 min Red Crosse 12
News US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio... Mon Jim-ca 9
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... Mon P0D has returned 65
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... Sun Robert 50
News Ministers braced for possible Donald Trump visi... Jul 2 totallydisgusted 1
News The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon... Jun 29 Xstain Mullah Decree 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,672 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC