In Europe, Trump may discover if 1st impressions stick
President Donald Trump will learn this week whether he gets a second chance to make a first impression as he returns to Europe and has his first encounter with Russia's Vladimir Putin. Trump's first visit to the continent in May stirred anxieties among his European allies when he declined to endorse NATO's common defence treaty explicitly and scolded world leaders for not spending more on their armed forces.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr...
|5 hr
|Jerkel and Urkel
|3
|US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio...
|14 hr
|Jim-ca
|9
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|17 hr
|P0D has returned
|65
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|Sun
|Robert
|50
|Ministers braced for possible Donald Trump visi...
|Sun
|totallydisgusted
|1
|The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon...
|Jun 29
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
