In Europe, Trump may discover if 1st ...

In Europe, Trump may discover if 1st impressions stick

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

President Donald Trump will learn this week whether he gets a second chance to make a first impression as he returns to Europe and has his first encounter with Russia's Vladimir Putin. Trump's first visit to the continent in May stirred anxieties among his European allies when he declined to endorse NATO's common defence treaty explicitly and scolded world leaders for not spending more on their armed forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr... 5 hr Jerkel and Urkel 3
News US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio... 14 hr Jim-ca 9
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 17 hr P0D has returned 65
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... Sun Robert 50
News Ministers braced for possible Donald Trump visi... Sun totallydisgusted 1
News The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon... Jun 29 Xstain Mullah Decree 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,557 • Total comments across all topics: 282,227,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC