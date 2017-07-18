In Europe, Trump gets 2nd chance to make 1st impression
In this May 26,m 2017 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, accompanied by European Council President Donald Tusk, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, talks with President Donald Trump during a family photo with G7 leaders at the Ancient Greek Theater of Taormina in Taormina, Italy. President Donald Trump will learn this week whether he gets a second chance to make a first impression as he returns to Europe and has his first encounter with Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr...
|40 min
|Just Saying
|6
|US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio...
|21 hr
|Jim-ca
|9
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|23 hr
|P0D has returned
|65
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|Sun
|Robert
|50
|Ministers braced for possible Donald Trump visi...
|Sun
|totallydisgusted
|1
|The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon...
|Jun 29
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC