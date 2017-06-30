Hungary: Jewish group asks Orban to halt anti-Soros campaign
The Federation of Hungarian Jewish Communities is asking Prime Minister Viktor Orban to immediately end a political ad campaign targeting Hungarian-American investor and philanthropist George Soros. Federation president Andras Heisler said in a letter to Orban released Thursday that while the government's campaign is not "openly anti-Semitic" it is "very capable" of arousing uncontrolled passions, including anti-Semitism.
