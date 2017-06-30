Food apartheid': Eastern Europeans fu...

Food apartheid': Eastern Europeans fume over second-rate snacks

The controversy has struck a raw nerve in the region where Western foods used to be a luxury that could only be bought with foreign currency in special shops It looks like Nutella, smells like Nutella and yet doesn't quite taste like the famous Italian chocolate spread. Eastern European leaders are fuming after tests suggested that big Western brands use cheaper ingredients in food products sold in former communist countries.

Chicago, IL

