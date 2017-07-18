British royals to bring the kids alon...

British royals to bring the kids along on European tour

Kensington Palace says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along with them when they tour Germany and Poland. The palace says Monday that the five-day tour beginning July 17 in Warsaw will feature appearances by the royal children.

Chicago, IL

