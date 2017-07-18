British royals to bring the kids alon...

British royals to bring the kids along on European tour

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Saturday, June 11, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince William holding Prince George, right and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, left, on the balcony during the Trooping The Colour parade at Buckingham Palace, in London. Kensington Palace says in a statement Monday, July 3, 2017, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take Prince George and Princess Charlotte along when they tour Germany and Poland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr... 1 hr Jerkel and Urkel 3
News US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio... 11 hr Jim-ca 9
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 13 hr P0D has returned 65
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... Sun Robert 50
News Ministers braced for possible Donald Trump visi... Sun totallydisgusted 1
News The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon... Jun 29 Xstain Mullah Decree 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,772 • Total comments across all topics: 282,223,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC