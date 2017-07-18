British royals to bring the kids along on European tour
In this Saturday, June 11, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince William holding Prince George, right and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, left, on the balcony during the Trooping The Colour parade at Buckingham Palace, in London. Kensington Palace says in a statement Monday, July 3, 2017, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take Prince George and Princess Charlotte along when they tour Germany and Poland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr...
|1 hr
|Jerkel and Urkel
|3
|US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio...
|11 hr
|Jim-ca
|9
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|13 hr
|P0D has returned
|65
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|Sun
|Robert
|50
|Ministers braced for possible Donald Trump visi...
|Sun
|totallydisgusted
|1
|The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon...
|Jun 29
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC