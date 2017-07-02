As Anti-G20 Protests Begin, Merkel Sa...

As Anti-G20 Protests Begin, Merkel Says Growth Must be Inclusive

With an eye on anti-globalisation protests brewing in Hamburg before this week's G20 summit, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday leaders will have to focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth rather than their own prosperity. In her weekly podcast, the German chancellor said this year's G20 summit will delve into issues championed by protesters such as distribution of wealth and consumption of resources - alongside related issues like climate change, free markets, consumer protection and upholding social standards.

Chicago, IL

