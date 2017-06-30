America's trade partners are less agg...

America's trade partners are less aggressive under Trump

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

America's biggest trade partners have taken far fewer protectionist measures against U.S. business so far this year, possibly because they're worried about retaliation, according to the authors of the Global Trade Alert -- published by the London-based Centre for Economic Policy Research. The report found that other G20 economies inflicted 52 "hits" against U.S. commercial interests in the first half of 2017, 29% fewer than in the same period last year, and a similar decline versus 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Best Dish at Any Greek Diner Is the Spinach... 3 hr La Femme Accident 1
News U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr... 9 hr tomin cali 16
News US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio... Jul 3 Jim-ca 9
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... Jul 3 P0D has returned 65
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... Jul 2 Robert 50
News Ministers braced for possible Donald Trump visi... Jul 2 totallydisgusted 1
News The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,499 • Total comments across all topics: 282,274,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC