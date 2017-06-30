1 day, 2 presidents: Merkel meets with Obama, then Trump
There's no secret about which of the two American presidents German Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting Thursday that she likes the most. On a day of odd political coincidences, Merkel sat down with one President she calls a friend and with whom she shares a political wavelength -- Barack Obama, and another, with whom she has had a frosty start -- Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grins and handshakes as Trump encounters Putin ...
|2 hr
|CZars_R_US
|2
|In Warsaw, Trump says Russia, 'others' meddled ...
|15 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr...
|21 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|23
|Hamburg braces for major pre-G20 protest as lea...
|23 hr
|usa to germany ...
|1
|The Best Dish at Any Greek Diner Is the Spinach...
|Thu
|La Femme Accident
|1
|US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio...
|Jul 3
|Jim-ca
|9
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|Jul 3
|P0D has returned
|65
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC