1 day, 2 presidents: Merkel meets wit...

1 day, 2 presidents: Merkel meets with Obama, then Trump

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

There's no secret about which of the two American presidents German Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting Thursday that she likes the most. On a day of odd political coincidences, Merkel sat down with one President she calls a friend and with whom she shares a political wavelength -- Barack Obama, and another, with whom she has had a frosty start -- Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grins and handshakes as Trump encounters Putin ... 2 hr CZars_R_US 2
News In Warsaw, Trump says Russia, 'others' meddled ... 15 hr Cordwainer Trout 7
News U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr... 21 hr fingers mcgurke 23
News Hamburg braces for major pre-G20 protest as lea... 23 hr usa to germany ... 1
News The Best Dish at Any Greek Diner Is the Spinach... Thu La Femme Accident 1
News US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio... Jul 3 Jim-ca 9
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... Jul 3 P0D has returned 65
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,982 • Total comments across all topics: 282,305,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC