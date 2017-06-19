When Muslims are attacked, Trump often slow to speak out - Mon, 19 Jun 2017 PST

When Muslims are attacked, Trump ofte...

When Muslims are attacked, Trump often slow to speak out

President Donald Trump has yet to condemn an attack on Muslim worshippers in London, the latest instance in which he has appeared slower to speak out about violence when Muslims are the victims. Unlike with other recent attacks targeting civilians, there were no early-morning tweets voicing sympathy for the victims or vowing a renewed fight against violent ideologies.

