When Muslims are attacked, Trump often slow to speak out - Mon, 19 Jun 2017 PST
President Donald Trump has yet to condemn an attack on Muslim worshippers in London, the latest instance in which he has appeared slower to speak out about violence when Muslims are the victims. Unlike with other recent attacks targeting civilians, there were no early-morning tweets voicing sympathy for the victims or vowing a renewed fight against violent ideologies.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ...
|13 hr
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|Jun 16
|Tre H
|2
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel...
|Jun 12
|DR XXX
|2
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 12
|Trumpsajoke
|3
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
