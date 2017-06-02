What to Expect on U.K. Election Night: Your Hour-by-Hour Guide
The U.K.'s general election is actually 650 separate votes in 650 individual districts. Most seats won't change hands, and the outcome of only about 100 will determine the final tally for Theresa May's Conservatives and Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|18 hr
|Investigate Hillary
|3
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Fri
|Trump is a joke
|71
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|111
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|May 30
|ardith
|1
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
|German police arrest suspected militants as Ber...
|May 25
|Evilgelicalling
|2
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|May 21
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC