Ukrainian Government, Separatists Agree on New Cease-fire
A spokeswoman for the Ukrainian government's envoy at talks with pro-Russia separatist rebels say they have agreed on a new cease-fire in Ukraine's restive east. Fighting between government forces and Russia-backed rebels in Ukraine's industrial heartland has killed more than 10,000 people and displaced more than a million since it began in 2014.
