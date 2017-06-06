Two Australians confirmed dead in London Bridge terror attack
Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has confirmed that two Australians died when terrorists launched an attack in the heart of London over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Mon
|sure as
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|13
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|Jun 3
|Investigate Hillary
|3
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Jun 2
|Trump is a joke
|71
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|111
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|May 30
|ardith
|1
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC