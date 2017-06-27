Trump says 'oui' to French leader's B...

Trump says 'oui' to French leader's Bastille Day invitation

French President Emmanuel Macron extended the invitation when he and Trump spoke by telephone on Tuesday. The French national holiday will be celebrated on July 14. It commemorates the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, marking a turning point in the French Revolution.

