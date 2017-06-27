Trump says 'oui' to French leader's Bastille Day invitation
French President Emmanuel Macron extended the invitation when he and Trump spoke by telephone on Tuesday. The French national holiday will be celebrated on July 14. It commemorates the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, marking a turning point in the French Revolution.
