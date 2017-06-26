Treasury chief says UK wants economy ...

Treasury chief says UK wants economy 'anchored' in Europe

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Britain's Treasury chief told a German audience on Tuesday that his country wants to keep its economy "anchored" in the European mainstream as it leaves the European Union. He called for an early deal on transitional arrangements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o... 2 hr Storm Trooper 3
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 4 hr oxbow 25
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 21 Trump is a joke 7
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Jun 21 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Jun 19 Imprtnrd 1
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 14 Memory cancer 241
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,146 • Total comments across all topics: 282,062,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC