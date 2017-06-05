Three Britons freed after German police probe - terror' conversation on plane
German police have released three British men who were held after "terrorist content" of a conversation overheard on a London-bound plane prompted the captain to land in Cologne. A female passenger on the easyJet flight from the Slovenian capital Ljubljana to Stansted overheard a discussion with "terrorist content" between the men aged 31, 38 and 48, Cologne police said.
