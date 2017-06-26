Thirteen EU nations back plan for tal...

Thirteen EU nations back plan for talks with Russia over pipeline

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Thirteen EU nations voiced support on Monday for a proposal to empower the bloc's executive to negotiate with Russia over objections to a new Russian gas pipeline to Germany, despite opposition from Berlin. At an informal debate among EU energy ministers, Germany's partners in the 28-nation bloc spoke out against Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline plan to pump more gas directly from Russia's Baltic coast to Germany.

